Events across Naperville area offer four types of Halloween fun

By: Marie Wilson, NCTV17
Published: October 22, 2025 at 6:20 AM CDT

Share:
three kids dressed up in Halloween costumes sitting on front porch steps with trick or treat baskets
Back to Naperville News 17
Donate Today

Whether your ideal Halloween is costumes and candy, spooky season and scary stuff — or somewhere in between — Naperville-area events have your style of celebration covered. 

Check out these options offered all around town to find something fun for kids, adults, trick-or-treaters or those in search of unique experiences. 

Halloween fun for kids and families

Kids Night Out — SpooktacularKids can visit Fort Hill Activity Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 to paint pumpkins and play a variety of Halloween-themed games, including pumpkin Twister, monster freeze dance and mummy relay races.

Pumpkin Palooza: DuPage Children’s Museum offers slime-brewing, pumpkin hammering, and jump-and-rake leaf piles, plus a pumpkin drop during its costume-friendly Halloween event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Included with museum membership or admission. 

Halloween at the Fry-ght Family YMCAThis free, community event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 features games and activities, trick-or-treating, a hay ride, and, for those who register in advance, a floating pumpkin patch. 

Halloween HappeningNaperville Park District’s free Halloween fest for kids 10 and younger is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, with inflatables, games and goodies. 

Halloween festivities for adults

Howlin at the Moon (21+): Two nights of musical performances with a Food Truck Graveyard and BOOze Bar, a costume contest, art displays and photo experiences. Tickets are $25 each; free for Naper Settlement members. 

Rocky Horror Show at Brightside Theatre: Performances of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” run between Oct. 24 and Nov. 9 at North Central College’s Meiley-Swallow Hall. Not recommended for children under 13; anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. 

Crafternoon at Naperville Public LibraryBe one of the first 15 adults to arrive at Naper Boulevard Library at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22 to craft a Halloween mini scene featuring a ghost, cauldron and pinecone witch. Free; no registration required. 

Trick-or-treat options galore

Family Trick-or-Treating at Cantigny Park: Stroll through the park and stop at candy stations from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Event is included with parking pass. 

Halloween Hop: Go door-to-door at many businesses in downtown Naperville from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 26 for sweet treats and free trolley rides.

Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement: Adults can bring children to trick-or-treat at the historical homes of the Naper Settlement from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. Tickets are $6; children under 4 are free.  

Trick or Treat across Naperville neighborhoods on Halloween: Naperville does not have an ordinance regulating trick-or-treat hours. However, the Naperville Police Department typically encourages young children to stop trick-or-treating when it begins to get dark and older children to be done by 8 p.m. 

Unique Halloween fun

Halloween Trolley Rides: Naperville Trolley & Tours offers both public and private-rental trolley tours of Halloween decorations around town. Available through Oct. 31. 

Halloween Pet ParadeAnimal lovers can bring their pets in costume for pet parades at 5:30 or 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at Two Bostons. Registration is $10 and includes a treat coupon. 

Pumpkin Race: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation hosts a pumpkin race, decoration contest and costume contest beginning at noon Saturday, Oct. 25 at Rotary Hill. 

Dia de MuertosALMAS, the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, is hosting a free, family-friendly celebration of the Day of the Dead, Dia de Muertos, from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, featuring live music, art, storytelling and decorated altars or ofrendas. 

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!