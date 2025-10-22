Events across Naperville area offer four types of Halloween fun

Whether your ideal Halloween is costumes and candy, spooky season and scary stuff — or somewhere in between — Naperville-area events have your style of celebration covered.

Check out these options offered all around town to find something fun for kids, adults, trick-or-treaters or those in search of unique experiences.

Halloween fun for kids and families

Kids Night Out — Spooktacular: Kids can visit Fort Hill Activity Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 to paint pumpkins and play a variety of Halloween-themed games, including pumpkin Twister, monster freeze dance and mummy relay races.

Pumpkin Palooza: DuPage Children’s Museum offers slime-brewing, pumpkin hammering, and jump-and-rake leaf piles, plus a pumpkin drop during its costume-friendly Halloween event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Included with museum membership or admission.

Halloween at the Fry-ght Family YMCA: This free, community event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 features games and activities, trick-or-treating, a hay ride, and, for those who register in advance, a floating pumpkin patch.

Halloween Happening: Naperville Park District’s free Halloween fest for kids 10 and younger is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, with inflatables, games and goodies.

Halloween festivities for adults

Howlin at the Moon (21+): Two nights of musical performances with a Food Truck Graveyard and BOOze Bar, a costume contest, art displays and photo experiences. Tickets are $25 each; free for Naper Settlement members.

Rocky Horror Show at Brightside Theatre: Performances of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” run between Oct. 24 and Nov. 9 at North Central College’s Meiley-Swallow Hall. Not recommended for children under 13; anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older.

Crafternoon at Naperville Public Library: Be one of the first 15 adults to arrive at Naper Boulevard Library at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22 to craft a Halloween mini scene featuring a ghost, cauldron and pinecone witch. Free; no registration required.

Trick-or-treat options galore

Family Trick-or-Treating at Cantigny Park: Stroll through the park and stop at candy stations from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Event is included with parking pass.

Halloween Hop: Go door-to-door at many businesses in downtown Naperville from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 26 for sweet treats and free trolley rides.

Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement: Adults can bring children to trick-or-treat at the historical homes of the Naper Settlement from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. Tickets are $6; children under 4 are free.

Trick or Treat across Naperville neighborhoods on Halloween: Naperville does not have an ordinance regulating trick-or-treat hours. However, the Naperville Police Department typically encourages young children to stop trick-or-treating when it begins to get dark and older children to be done by 8 p.m.

Unique Halloween fun

Halloween Trolley Rides: Naperville Trolley & Tours offers both public and private-rental trolley tours of Halloween decorations around town. Available through Oct. 31.

Halloween Pet Parade: Animal lovers can bring their pets in costume for pet parades at 5:30 or 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at Two Bostons. Registration is $10 and includes a treat coupon.

Pumpkin Race: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation hosts a pumpkin race, decoration contest and costume contest beginning at noon Saturday, Oct. 25 at Rotary Hill.

Dia de Muertos: ALMAS, the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, is hosting a free, family-friendly celebration of the Day of the Dead, Dia de Muertos, from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, featuring live music, art, storytelling and decorated altars or ofrendas.

