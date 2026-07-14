Everdine’s, Nike closing in downtown Naperville

There are two closures to report in downtown Naperville: one, an athletic store that’s already shuttered, the second, a sandwich shop that’s been in town for a decade.

Everdine’s closing Friday

Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. is closing its downtown Naperville location permanently this Friday, July 17, the company announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Co-owner Kelly Herkert told NCTV17 the closure was due to rising costs and the impact of downtown construction and COVID-19 on business.

“Times are very different than when we opened in 2016, and it’s just time for a change,” Kelly said.

A decade in Naperville

Owners Brian and Kelly Herkert opened Everdine’s first location at 24 W. Jefferson Ave. in 2016.

The restaurant was inspired by grilled cheese meals that sprang from their tight honeymoon backpacking budget.

“It was a choice between do we buy gasoline so we can keep going from Sydney to the Great Barrier Reef, or do we eat, so we could only afford bread, butter and cheese,” Brian told NCTV17 in 2016.

The Herkerts named the business after their daughter, Everdine, and served up a variety of grilled cheese options, along with sides like tomato soup and “Mack & Cheese.”

Thankful for Naperville community

Despite financial difficulties, Kelly said they are thankful for the support of their customers and staff.

“They got us through some really tough times, like COVID and all that,” Kelly said. “Our staff has been really awesome, too. We’ve been super lucky to be able to get to know some of our staff from the whole time we’ve been here.”

The restaurant’s downtown Batavia location, which launched in 2025, will remain open, the company said on Facebook.

Nike store closed July 13

Just around the corner, another store has closed.

Nike, located at 217 S. Main Street, closed on Monday, July 13, according to a message left on the store phone line. A sign on the storefront notes the closure.

Asked about the recent closures, Katie Wood, executive director for the Downtown Naperville Alliance, said that downtown closings are “bittersweet.”

“Each has its own story — whether it’s a building sale, a corporate decision, or a personal choice,” Wood said. “The good news is that downtown Naperville continues to attract new investment and new businesses at an incredible pace.”

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