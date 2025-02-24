Expect to see more coyotes in DuPage with mating season underway

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County says the public should expect to see more coyotes out and about, as they’ve entered their late-winter mating season.

No need to be alarmed if you spot coyotes, DuPage forest preserve officials say

The coyotes are on the move, looking for a mate and keeping an eye on their territories, according to a news release from the forest preserve. And with less vegetation this time of year, they’re easier to see.

Though they can seem intimidating and may be bolder during this period, forest preserve officials said people shouldn’t be alarmed if they spot one.

“Consider yourself lucky and enjoy the rare opportunity to observe one from a safe distance. Whether we see them or not, coyotes are always around, and the more we understand they’re just trying to live their lives, the easier it is to coexist safely,” said Forest Preserve District ecologist Dan Thompson.

Coyotes are useful to the ecosystem, helping control the rodent and small animal populations with their appetities.

How should you handle coyote encounters?

Forest preserve officials offered a few tips for those spotting a coyote.

If noting one repeatedly in the same spot, alter your routine, as coyotes tend to be creatures of habit.

If one gets too close, “stand tall,” make a loud noise, and maintain eye contact…don’t run.

If you have a small dog with you, pick it up.

Keep a watchful eye on pets

Officials said coyotes may see dogs as competition. “Male coyotes may also be drawn to female dogs in heat,” noted Thompson.

For that reason, authorities advise keeping dogs leashed, even if they are in a fenced yard. They should not be left unattended. It’s also best to keep cats indoors.

Breeding season for coyotes in this area typically peaks in late February or early March.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!