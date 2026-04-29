FBI offering reward for information on Naperville bank robbery suspects

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two male suspects wanted for robbing Fifth Third Bank in Naperville earlier this month.

Naperville bank robbery suspects caught on security cameras

The men robbed the bank at 1175 E. Ogden Ave at approximately 2:45 p.m. on April 9, according to the FBI, and were captured on surveillance camera.

No one was injured during the incident, according to Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow.

The first suspect was wearing a white hoodie, a black face covering, black pants, black and white shoes, and dark gloves. The second person donned a black hoodie, black Nike pants, black shoes, white sunglasses, and wore black and white gloves.

Submitting tips to the FBI

Per the FBI website, the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov

The FBI did not provide any further details on the robbery.

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