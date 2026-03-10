Feed the Need! returns to Benedictine to pack 400,000 meals

Feed the Need! returned over the weekend to Benedictine University to pack meals for Feed My Starving Children, an organization dedicated to providing meals to children around the world.

Feed the Need! provides nutrient-dense meals for children all over the world

Chair of the Feed the Need! FMSC MobilePack™ Matt Hebel said the group is aiming to feed over 1,000 children a meal a day for a year with the packaged product, by putting together more than 400,000 meals.

“The food we are packing here is a nutrient-rich, rice meal. It’s called MannaPack®. It’s vitamins, veggies, soy, and rice. Those meals are scientifically formulated so that they will nourish children and those who are malnourished and undernourished, so that their bodies can actually ingest the meals. And it’ll make them healthy and strong,” said Hebel.

Volunteers spent the weekend packing meals

The weekend featured six volunteer packing shifts, with nearly 400 volunteers at each shift.

Two of those were Gianna Sweiss and her brother Giovanni. Rather than spending the weekend with friends or catching up on homework, they opted to join their mother and her company at Feed the Need!

“It feels nice. It feels energetic. It feels nice to give food to others,” said Gianna.

“It is beautiful. I’m so happy. There are so many people taking part with me today to pack for the children and people that are in need,” said Giovanni.

Helping around the world and closer to home

This year, organizers are also hoping to make an impact closer to home, partnering with Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

“We’re collecting nonperishable food items and other necessity products that Loaves & Fishes requires on site here. So people are giving back to our community and internationally,” said Hebel.

Hebel said he hopes the volunteers walk away feeling positive about the experience.

“I just want people to take away the fact that they’re making a difference in someone else’s life,” said Hebel.

