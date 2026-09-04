Fields filling up in races for Naperville mayor, council

The race for Naperville City Council has gained three new candidates in recent days — and the race for Mayor may have one more as well — as hopefuls gather signatures to earn ballot placement for the April 2027 election.

Nine candidates confirmed for council race

Staci Boyer, Xavier Sims and Michael J. Christin are newly confirmed candidates running for council, in a race that now includes nine people.

Candidates include incumbent council members Josh McBroom, Nathan Wilson and Supna Jain, Naperville School District 203 board members Marc Willensky and Kristine Gericke, Indian Prairie School District 204 board President Laurie Donahue, and newcomers Boyer, Sims and Christin.

Boyer, a business owner and veteran who serves as commander of Naperville’s Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, entered the race Aug. 27 with a news release announcing her candidacy. She said her campaign will focus on priorities of sustainable economic growth, safety and affordability.

“I’m running because I believe we need to protect what works, address the areas where we can do better, and make responsible decisions today that prepare Naperville for the future,” Boyer said in a news release. “I will bring thoughtful leadership, practical problem-solving, and a commitment to serving the entire community to the City Council.”

Sims, a bank marketing executive, also announced his candidacy in late August in a post on his personal Facebook page.

“Five years ago, my family chose Naperville because we wanted to raise our kids in one of the best communities in the country,” Sims said in his post. “I’m running because I want to help ensure future families have that same opportunity.”

Christin, picked up his petition for candidacy on Wednesday and said he is running because he’s always felt the need to give back. Christin spent most of his childhood in Naperville and returned with his own family in 2017. He said his main priorities are providing needed resources for first responders, supporting small businesses, and providing less-expensive housing with more options in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.

“When my wife and I first bought our house, it wasn’t $1 million,” said Christin, a sales and marketing executive who works for a facility management company. “There has to be some form of housing for young families.”

Other candidates previously expressed their reasons for running when they announced their campaigns earlier in August, after the city first made petition packets available July 28 at the Naperville Municipal Center and online.

Three-way race for Naperville mayor?

The race for Naperville Mayor, meanwhile, features incumbent Mayor Scott Wehrli and current city council member Benny White. On Aug. 26, nonprofit transportation organization operator Tiffany Stephens picked up a petition to run for mayor as well.

Stephens has not returned requests for comment to confirm her candidacy.

Next steps for candidates

Gathering signatures on petitions is the next step for candidates for both mayor and city council before the city’s submission period of Oct. 19 to 26.

If no more candidates enter either race, Naperville’s next elected officials will be chosen during the consolidated election on Tuesday, April 6, 2027.

If more than four candidates file to run for mayor or more than 16 for council, the city will hold a primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2027.

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