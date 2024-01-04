Fifth gun-related arrest at Naperville Topgolf since September

On New Year’s Eve the Naperville Police Department made another arrest outside the local Topgolf business related to guns, the fifth incident since September.

Discovering the firearm

According to Naperville Police Commander Michaus Williams, an officer first spotted a firearm inside a car while patrolling the Topgolf parking lot.

Officers took Dequan J. Dent Davis, 26 of Calumet city, into custody at DuPage County Jail, where he’s being charged with multiple felony accounts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Other incidents at Topgolf

This continues what seems to be a trend at the business, located at 3211 Odyssey Court in Naperville. Last fall, police made four arrests at that location within a two-month span. While the arrests were not connected to one another, each was similar, however, with all of them as a result from an on-foot officer patrolling the parking lot and eyeing the weapons through the window.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres says that Topgolf parking lot is a difficult spot to keep track of guns coming into but will remain vigilant and proactive in keeping that area safe, partnering with the business.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!

Photo courtesy of Naperville Police Department