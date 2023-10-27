Fourth gun-related arrest outside Naperville’s TopGolf within two months

A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly having a firearm in his parked car outside of Naperville’s TopGolf, 3221 Odyssey Court.

Cornelius Clark Jr., 35, faces two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Oct. 24 incident

On Oct. 24 around 10:30 p.m., a Naperville police officer observed a firearm in “plain view” in Clark’s vehicle, according to Naperville Police Cmdr. Michaus Williams.

Clark was taken into custody and had his Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card revoked.

Illinois residents must have a FOID card before purchasing or owning any kind of firearm. If your FOID card is revoked, Illinois state law requires you to surrender your ID within 48 hours to local law enforcement.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Dec. 1.

Fourth gun-related incident in two months in the TopGolf parking lot

This is the fourth time in less than two months the Naperville Police Department has recovered a firearm outside Naperville’s TopGolf.

On Sept. 11, Darron Prince, 36, a convicted felon from Joliet, was arrested for allegedly having a loaded Glock 42 handgun in his car outside the facility.

On Sept. 26, Ronald Richardson, 34, a convicted felon from Chicago who was on parole, was arrested after police allegedly found a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun in his vehicle in the TopGolf parking lot.

On Sept. 30, Jalen Littleton, 19, from Indiana, was arrested for allegedly having a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun in his car outside the facility.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department

