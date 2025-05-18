Fire causes $300K in damage and displaces family in Naperville

A house fire in the 1800 block of Syracuse Avenue caused more than $300,000 in damage Friday afternoon and displaced a family of four, according to a media release from the Naperville Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Family evacuated safely from fire

Naperville’s Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls around 2:40 p.m. on May 16, with reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. The homeowners and their pets were able to evacuate safely before first responders arrived.

Naperville Fire Department battles fire and windy conditions

Fire crews were on scene within minutes and encountered significant fire and smoke conditions. Strong winds complicated the response, prompting an escalation to a box alarm at 3:20 p.m. In total, 15 vehicles and 38 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control by 4:03 p.m., with crews remaining on site to monitor for hot spots. The home was declared uninhabitable by Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development team. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!