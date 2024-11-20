First referendum projects in District 204? Secure entrances, Waubonsie auditorium

Two of the first projects to be funded with new referendum-approved borrowing in Indian Prairie School District 204 are enhancing vestibule security at 11 schools and an overhaul of the auditorium at Waubonsie Valley High School.

And in a sense, these projects are already underway.

The school board on Monday night approved two contracts with district architect Wight & Company of Darien for design of the vestibule and auditorium renovations — both of which are slated to be started and completed during summer 2025.

Architecture contracts approved

The contracts are structured consistent with industry standards for architectural services, District 204 spokeswoman Lisa Barry said. So the district will pay Wight & Company a percentage of the total cost of completing the work.

For the vestibule upgrades — budgeted at $8 million, the payment rate to Wight is 8%, which will amount to about $640,000. For Waubonsie’s auditorium, the payment rate is set at 8.75% for a budgeted $4 million of work, amounting to a fee of about $350,000.

Making 204 ‘Safer, Stronger’

Safety and security upgrades are one of the major goals of the “Safer, Stronger 204” plan, which voters funded by saying yes to a referendum question on the Nov. 5 ballot. Approval of the measure gives the district permission to borrow $420 million and pay it back by keeping the “bond and interest” line of the property tax levy steady — instead of allowing it to decrease — after existing bonds are paid off at the end of 2026.

Unofficial election results show 74% of voters within the district’s boundaries in parts of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook, and Plainfield said yes to the borrowing and taxing plan.

“Our community overwhelmingly supported our bond referendum initiative,” Superintendent Adrian Talley said during Monday’s meeting, as he offered “words of thanks for the entire community.” “I believe the results reflect a community that trusts us and our ability to use the funds effectively.”

Planning first projects post-referendum approval

Matt Shipley, chief school business official, called it an “exciting night for the district,” as school board members gave the green light to planning the first referendum-funded projects. He said administrators will bid out the work once designs are complete, then bring construction contracts for board approval early next year.

Wight & Company now is working on designs for 11 secure school entryways, including full replacement of exterior doors and door hardware and improved access control. Plans for auditorium work at Waubonsie will include upgraded theater seating, lighting and acoustics, as well as improvements to the band shell and backstage area.

While these are the first two projects to get underway, Shipley said there are more to come for summer 2025. The district is planning roughly $40 million of work next year, including improvements to lighting, flooring, mechanical systems, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, parking lots and playgrounds.

“We definitely appreciate the support from the community in approving that referendum,” school board President Laurie Donahue said. “So thank you to all.”

