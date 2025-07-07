First Watch opens second Naperville location at Block 59

A new business has joined Naperville’s growing restaurant and entertainment district, Block 59. First Watch opened its doors to the community on Monday morning at 456 S Rte 59, Suite 100.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been wanting to get to this side of Naperville since we got out here,” said Vince D’Agostino, director of operations for First Watch Chicago.

The second First Watch location in Naperville

The Block 59 location is the second First Watch in Naperville and the ninth in Illinois.

“We’re getting Aurora out here, we’re getting Naperville, we’re getting Oswego. Whereas the other one, you’re getting a lot more Wheaton, Lisle, Bolingbrook. Naperville is such a widespread town that it’s easy for us to get two in there and to get two totally different markets,” said D’Agostino.

First Watch is a breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept founded in Pacific Grove, California, in 1983. The restaurant offers favorites like waffles, eggs, potatoes, and bacon.

“A lot of fresh ingredients, we do all of our own juicing in-house, we’re baking muffins every day. It’s a lot of traditional breakfast there, but with our unique spin on it,” said D’Agostino.

Free coffee now through Friday

First Watch at Block 59 will be open every day from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. As an opening week treat, the restaurant is offering free coffee to guests now through Friday, July 11.

“Our goal is to make every experience a good one. We hope that Naperville welcomes us, and they like us, and we’re happy to be here,” said D’Agostino.

