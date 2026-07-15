Five Iron Golf plans first Chicago suburb location in Naperville

Virtual indoor golf simulator Five Iron Golf plans to open a Naperville location, the first in Illinois outside Chicago.

Five Iron Golf in downtown Naperville

The proposed concept in Naperville would be a second-story location at 47 E. Chicago Ave., above the Wells Fargo at the northeast corner of Chicago Avenue and Washington Street.

Five Iron Golf is a virtual indoor golf simulator venue with a full-service kitchen. The Naperville concept would have 12 simulator bays. Users can play a virtual 18 holes at PGA tour venues, enjoy competitions between friends, join a team league, or take private coaching lessons.

Five Iron Golf currently has 42 locations across the US, with four currently in Illinois.

Late night permit approved by Liquor Commission

The Naperville Liquor Commission unanimously approved a request from Five Iron Golf to increase the cap on downtown Naperville’s late-night permits by one at its meeting Thursday, moving the business a step forward in opening its new location.

At the Naperville venue, Five Iron Golf plans to be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

A late-night permit is required downtown for the venue to continue selling alcohol after 11 p.m. The previous limit on late-night permits in downtown Naperville was 22, available to Class B license holders, with all accounted for ahead of Thursday’s vote.

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