Five things to do with the Naperville Park District this January

Start 2025 off right with these five fun, enriching, and healthy ways to “Park It” this January with the Naperville Park District!

Find Your Next Opportunity

Looking for a fresh start? Attend the Community Job Fair hosted by KidsMatter and the Park District on Saturday, January 4, at Fort Hill Activity Center. This free event is open to all ages, making it a great opportunity whether you’re searching for your first job or considering a career change. Meet local employers and take a step toward your career goals.

Be enchanted

Step into a magical world with Magical Starlight Theatre’s production of Cinderella. Bring the family to enjoy this beloved classic brought to life by local talent. It’s the perfect way to beat the winter blues and add a little sparkle to your month!

Embrace the outdoors

When the snow falls and the temperatures drop, the Park District provides outdoor winter fun at several of its parks. Ice skating and sledding are always fun ways to enjoy the winter weather. If a winter walk is more your speed, stroll along the more than 70 miles of trails and soak in the beauty of the season.

Discover nature

Curious minds will love Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center. This month’s theme, Animals in Winter, features free, interactive activities for kids and parents to explore the natural world together.

Kickstart healthy habits

If a healthier lifestyle is your goal for 2025, check out Fort Hill Fitness. With no enrollment fees for new members this January, it’s the perfect time to join a supportive community that will keep you motivated to achieve your goals.

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for January! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District.