Five ways to enjoy the last weeks of summer with the Naperville Park District

Even though summer is winding down, there are still plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the season! Danny Rehm with the Naperville Park District is here with your August edition of “5 Ways to Enjoy the Last Weeks of Summer.”

One last dip

Enjoy the final stretch of summer at Centennial Beach or the Paddleboat Quarry. Both facilities will move into late-season hours later in August, with adjusted weekday and weekend schedules. Centennial Beach closes after Labor Day Weekend, so make time this month to enjoy fun summer vibes while it’s still open.

Enjoy the sounds of the carillon

Spend your Tuesday evenings at Rotary Hill for the Millennium Carillon Summer Recital Series. These performances feature carillonneurs from around the world playing music on the bells and chimes of the Millennium Carillon. The 2026 series concludes August 18.

Learn about the local ecosystem

Visit the Knoch Knolls Nature Center to explore interactive exhibits about local wildlife and Naperville’s ecological history. Then head outside to the DuPage River Trail at Knoch Knolls Park to experience the natural environment firsthand. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors and learn more about our local history and impact.

Celebrate a decade of health and wellness

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fort Hill Activity Center on Saturday, August 22 with a free community event to mark the occasion. Enjoy free access to the indoor track, gymnastics room, and indoor playground from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., along with free Zumba, dance, and yoga classes led by Fort Hill Fitness instructors, giveaways, and more.

Get ready for fall

The 2026 Autumn Program Guide is now available online, with registration opening Monday, August 3. From youth sports like basketball to creative programs like pottery and dance, there are opportunities for all ages to stay active this fall.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District

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