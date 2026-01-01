5 ways to ring in 2026 with the Naperville Park District

Ring in 2026 with a number of exciting Naperville Park District activities, programs, and celebrations to share with one another.

Celebrate a major milestone

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Naperville Youth Soccer League . Since 1976, children across the community have learned the fundamentals of soccer in a competitive, collaborative, and fun environment. Soccer programs are offered year-round, including indoor soccer during the winter, allowing passionate players to refine their skills. Registration for the spring season is ongoing, so register your child today and become a part of the Naperville Youth Soccer League tradition.

Start the year on a healthy note

Fort Hill Fitness is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and new members can sign up with no enrollment fees throughout January. Fort Hill Fitness offers a variety of amenities that have helped individuals achieve their goals for a decade. Join this supportive community and kickstart your new, healthier lifestyle!

Plan ahead for the next school year

As we begin the latter half of this school year, it’s already time to plan ahead to the 2026-2027 school year. Parents can register their children for one of two Naperville Park District preschool programs beginning January 20. Both programs offer stimulating environments where children will develop their social, intellectual, and emotional skills through play.

Outdoor winter fun all season long

Bundle up and stay active outdoors this winter! Enjoy Naperville’s wintertime beauty by exploring one of our many parks or walking along the more than 70 miles of trails. If winter sports are more your speed, the Park District offers ice skating and sledding to the community when weather conditions are just right.

You’re invited to Shrek’s swamp!

Step into the wacky kingdom of Duloc during Magical Starlight Theatre’s production of Shrek: The Musical. This pop culture classic, based on the animated feature film, will bring laughter and entertainment to you and your family. What better way to start the year than with a weekend of theater and entertainment! Purchase tickets now at magicalstarlight.org.

