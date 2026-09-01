Five ways to welcome fall with the Naperville Park District

Fall is just around the corner, and there are plenty of ways to stay active, explore the outdoors, and enjoy the season. Danny Rehm with the Naperville Park District has five ways to welcome the autumn season.

Enjoy a Round of Golf

Spend the last few months of the golf season mastering your skills at Naperbrook and Springbrook Golf Courses! Visit the driving range to perfect your swing or improve your short game on the putting greens. Need to work on getting out of the sand bunkers? The Marie Todd Practice Facility at Naperbrook provides the perfect opportunity to refine your skills.

Enjoy the Changing Seasons

September is a great time to enjoy Naperville’s parks and trails. Take a walk, bike ride, or run through one of our 140 parks, explore the various amenities, and enjoy the changing colors and cooler temperatures that make fall a favorite season for outdoor recreation.

Take a fall hayride

Gather your friends and family for a hayride through a beautiful Naperville park! Enjoy this classic fall activity and enjoy the scenery on a ride through Knoch Knolls Park or Seager Park. Following each ride, complimentary hot chocolate and apple cider will be provided along with a bonfire. More details are available in the fall program guide.

Explore Cool Community Vehicles

Wonderful World of Wheels rolls back into Naperville on Monday, September 14 at Commissioner’s Park. During this free event, children ages 5 and under can see, touch and experience a variety of community vehicles like police cars, firetrucks, tractors and many more. Parents, don’t forget your cameras – you’ll want to capture these special moments!

Audition for Anastasia

Grab your dancing shoes and warm up your voice. Auditions for Magical Starlight Theatre’s January 2027 production of Anastasia: the Musical are Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27. Youth and adult actors are invited to audition for various roles in this dazzling production. To review requirements and sign up for a time slot, visit their website.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District

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