Flights of fun at the Cavalcade of Planes

It was a sight of flight at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport this past weekend, for another year of the Cavalcade of Planes.

Aviation enthusiasts from all over Illinois gathered for an up-close look at a wide array of aircraft on display, with stationary exhibits of planes, a museum, vendors, and of course, a front row seat to see the takeoffs and landings.

Ticket to fly at the Cavalcade

Flight enthusiasts were even given the option to buy tickets and ride in one of the planes or helicopters at the event.

“On a national level, we have the famous Ford tri-motor here that gives rides. It’s a 1927-built plane by Henry Ford himself. They asked to come here because our event is so great. We have our helicopter company, they give rides on the helicopter,” said Joe DePauloh, airport manager at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport. “The Coast Guard only goes to two events a year, and ours is one of them, for our small little airport here in Bolingbrook. A World War II Trainer T-6 is here giving rides. So we’ve got all kinds of things, across the whole spectrum of aviation.”

All things aviation on display

While planes old and new took to the skies, at the ground level, the event aims to showcase all things aviation. Whether it’s engineering, testing, or being a pilot, the sky’s the limit for the flying fun to be found. The airport’s J.W.A. flight school even awarded several scholarships to local aviation students.

“J.W. Aviation school right here at Clow Airport gave out three scholarships actually today, one of which was the top scholarship, was a $20,000 scholarship, also two $5,000 scholarships, and this is investing in the next generation of pilots,” said Mary Alexander-Basta, mayor of the Village of Bolingbrook

A community resource to help careers take flight

The Cavalcade of Planes has been going strong for just over two decades, being staffed entirely by volunteers. It serves as a reminder of the Clow International Airport as a community resource and for some, an ignition point to a lifelong interest or career.

“This is the people’s airport. This is the taxpayers’ airport, this is the community’s airport,” said DePauloh.”Our flight school isn’t just a flight school for the flight instructors. It’s a stepping stone to a career, it’s so great when they come back. Some of the flight instructors from years ago come back, want to come by and say hi to me. And now they’re married, they have a child and they’re a captain for United, I mean, that warms your heart.”

