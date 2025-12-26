Forest Preserve District of DuPage approves $151 million 2026 budget

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2026 budget of $151 million.

The budget, a 5% increase over this year’s amended budget of $143.7 million, will fund operations, capital improvements and long-term initiatives, including habitat restoration at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve in Naperville, according to a news release.

$69.6 million from the budget will go toward “capital projects designed to enhance facilities, improve infrastructure, and restore natural areas.”

“This budget ensures we can maintain daily operations while investing in projects that improve visitor experiences and protect our natural resources,” said interim director of finance Brian Kuszewski in the news release. “It reflects careful financial planning and clear direction from the Board of Commissioners.”

2026 budget supports several initiatives

In addition to habitat restoration work at Springbrook Prairie, the budget will also fund habitat restoration at Egermann Woods and Hickory Grove in Lisle and Fischer Woods in Bensenville.

Additional forest preserve district initiatives include:

Course and infrastructure improvements at Maple Meadows Golf Preserve in Wood Dale

Improvement of forest preserve district trails, parking lots and roadways

Interior restoration work at Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook

Land acquisition throughout the district

Construction of the new Grounds and Natural Resources Management and Maintenance Campus in West Chicago

Forest Preserve District President Daniel Hebreard said the planned projects will have a positive impact on both DuPage County residents and the environment.

“These investments continue the strong momentum our community supported through the referendum. We’re making improvements that benefit both people and wildlife and strengthen our preserves for generations to come,” he said.

The finalized budget follows a six-month process that started in the spring.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

Photo Courtesy: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County