Former Metea Valley choir teacher gets 9 years for sexual assault of student

A former Metea Valley High School choir teacher has been sentenced to nine years in prison for having inappropriate sexual contact with a former student.

Nathan Bramstedt, 43, pleaded guilty today to one count of criminal sexual assault – position of trust/authority, after which Judge Daniel Guerin handed down the sentence, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Sexual assault occurred multiple times at school

The Oswego man sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student multiple times in multiple locations at the school, authorities said. The assaults began in February 2019 and lasted through June 2019.

The victim notified authorities about the assault, which led to the DuPage County Children’s Center conducting an investigation.

Bond hearing was in 2022

Bramstedt had appeared at a bond hearing on April 9, 2022, where bail was set at 500,000. Two days later he put up the required 10% of that bond and was released from custody.

He’ll now serve nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will not be eligible for parole until after he has served 85% of his sentence.

Former teacher “abused this position of trust”

“Teachers are role models who students look up to and in whom parents place a great amount of trust,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the news release. “Mr. Bramstedt abused this position of trust and authority in the worst possible way.

Photo courtesy: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!