Former Naperville firefighter accused of official misconduct, stealing prescription drugs from dropbox

A former Naperville firefighter has been accused of official misconduct as well as other charges after officials say he allegedly stole prescription medication from a fire department drug drop box and burglarized a vehicle at the Naperville Fire Department, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Five-count complaint alleges burglary, theft, possession of controlled substance

Zachary Volland, 34, is facing a five-count complaint, which was filed against him by the Naperville Police Department on March 18.

The complaint alleges two counts of official misconduct, one count of burglary, one count of theft – government, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

A DuPage County judge issued an arrest warrant for Volland on the day the complaint was filed. Volland turned himself in voluntarily that same day, after which he was released from custody.

Vehicle break-in at fire department, theft of drugs from drop box alleged

Authorities say that on February 10, Volland allegedly unlawfully entered a vehicle parked at the Naperville Fire Department at 1380 Aurora Ave intending to commit a theft.

According to officials, the Naperville Police Department then found that Volland had allegedly stolen prescription medicine from the fire department’s prescription drug drop box at 601 E. Bailey Road in Naperville, between February 1 and February 10.

“The allegations against Mr. Volland are very serious,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. “I would like to stress however, that these allegations are levied against an individual and are in no way indicative of the Naperville Fire Department as a whole. This appears to be an isolated incident and no other employees with the Naperville Fire Department were involved. I thank the Naperville Fire Department for their assistance and cooperation in this matter as well as the Naperville Police Department for a prompt and extremely thorough investigation.”

Volland is scheduled to next appear in court on April 15.

