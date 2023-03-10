Former Naperville Residents Win Big in Hollywood

Two former Naperville residents, including a former NCTV17 student, are taking Hollywood by storm, achieving big accomplishments behind the scenes in television.

Hollywood’s Writers Guild Awards

During the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards, former Meadow Glens Elementary School student Patrick Metcalf claimed the top prize in the Animation category, along with co-writer Elijah Aaron, for their work on the “Rectify” episode of the “Undone” Series on Amazon Prime.

While accepting his award, Metcalf gave a shout-out to his third-grade teacher at Meadow Glens, thanking her for sparking his passion for writing.

“I want to thank my third-grade teacher, Ms. White, who taught me that it was fun and cool to write,” said Metcalf.

American Society of Cinematographers Awards

At the 37th annual American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Awards, Carl Herse received top honors in the Episode of a Half-Hour Series category for “Barry – Starting Now” streaming on HBO/HBO Max.

“Shooting Barry has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career,” said Herse in his acceptance speech.

Earlier this year, Herse was nominated for an Emmy for Director of Photography for the same series. His interest in television began at NCTV17 in the summer of 1997, when he attended a class and created a show called “Dwayne’s World.” His first camera job was to film an Olympic hopeful at Seven Bridges in Woodridge.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!