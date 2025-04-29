Former NBA Champion Bill Cartwright holds book signing in Naperville

Three-time NBA champion Bill Cartwright visited Naperville on Tuesday, April 15, to celebrate the release of his new book “Living Life at the Center.”

“It tells the story of how a guy from Elk Grove, California, can go to the University of San Francisco and be on the number one team in the country. How a guy from Elk Grove, California, can end up in New York City as an NBA player,” said Cartwright.

The 7-foot-1 basketball legend held a book signing along with a meet and greet at Everleigh Naperville to commemorate its launch.

From the University of San Francisco to the big leagues

“Living Life at the Center” is an autobiography that chronicles the journey of his basketball career and highlights the people and experiences that shaped him.

Cartwright grew up in Elk Grove, California, and played basketball at the University of San Francisco, leading the team to a championship win. By the end of his college career, he was the program’s all-time top scorer with more than 3,000 points, and in 1979 was drafted third overall to the New York Knicks.

In 1988, he was traded to the Bulls and was a part of the team when they clinched three consecutive championship titles, playing alongside Michael Jordan and Horace Grant.

Cartwright reflects on life in the NBA

Reflecting on his career, Cartwright discussed the importance of capitalizing on one’s strengths.

“The reality is that the average life for a professional athlete or NBA player is less than three years. So it’s all about finding what you’re good at. And then once you’re there, take advantage of that to just be the best you can be,” he said.

Following his retirement from playing, he was a coach for the Bulls during their second streak of consecutive title wins from 1996 to 1998. He left the team in 2003, going on to coach the New Jersey Nets and eventually, the Phoenix Suns. He also coached the Osaka Evessa team in Japan for a year and the Mexico National Basketball Team.

Connecting with fans and a message of perseverance

Naperville resident Linda Lofgren was happy to meet Cartwright at the event, recounting fond memories of watching him on TV, especially during the Chicago Bulls’ back-to-back championship wins.

“It was just unreal to watch. It was fun…So yes, it would be nice to have some of that excitement back again,” said Lofrgen. “The celebration downtown when they won, seeing it on TV…it was a very exciting, positive time for Chicago.”

Cartwright said he enjoyed connecting deeper with people like Lofgren, who followed the active years of his career.

“I will bet there’s a lot of people in that room that are saying, you know, I can relate to that. My dad was like that. My mom was like that. Going to high school was like that. Going to college was like that. So, you know, this was my group,” he said.

Since retiring from playing and coaching, Cartwright has made a return to his roots, now working at the University of San Francisco as the director of initiatives.

With “Living Life at the Center,” he says he wants to remind readers about the importance of confidence, hard work, and perseverance.

“Anything is possible. Anything. And you’re not bound. You’re only bound by your own thoughts to be whoever in the world you want to be,” he said.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!