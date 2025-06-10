Former Neuqua teacher returning as student services director in IPSD 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 has named a new director of student services, and he’s coming back to the district where he began his career.

The school board on Monday night unanimously approved the appointment of James D. Ferguson to take over on July 1 as director of student services. He will replace Kim Wisinski, as Superintendent Adrian Talley said she is leaving for a different district.

Teaching roots at Neuqua

Talley said Ferguson’s first teaching job was in District 204, where he worked at Neuqua Valley High School as a special education teacher and team leader from 2006 to 2012.

Ferguson said he’s reflected on what he’s learned since his six years at Neuqua, and he’s excited to return to the Naperville and Aurora area.

“I’m glad to bring back my knowledge and education to support the families and students here in 204,” Ferguson said.

Background in teaching, administration

Talley said Ferguson stood out as a candidate because of his previous roles as a principal and director of student services. He is leaving his current role as assistant director of student services for School District 89 in Melrose Park to rejoin the team at Indian Prairie.

Ferguson has a bachelor’s degree in special education from Lewis University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis, according to his LinkedIn page. He also serves as a board member and co-chairman of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Illinois Alliance of Administrators of Special Education.

Ferguson wrote this role allows him to focus on creating “environments where diversity is not just celebrated, but is a cornerstone of our educational framework, ensuring every student has the resources and support to thrive.

