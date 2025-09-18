Fort Payne Chapter DAR celebrates Constitution Week in Naperville

The Fort Payne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution kicked off Constitution Week on Wednesday morning at Brookdale Elementary School.

The women began the annual observance by ringing in Constitution Day, with some help from Brookdale students.

Constitution Week commemorates foundational document

Constitution Week, celebrated from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. The nationwide observance first began in 1956, following the DAR’s petition to Congress.

“The Daughters of the American Revolution proposed a celebration of the Constitution beginning in 1955, and proposed that nationwide. So the Eisenhower administration ratified that idea and began to submit the proposal that proclamations be issued around the nation. And for 70 years, the proclamation has been made,” said Karen Hartsfield, Regent of the Fort Payne DAR Chapter.

Mayor Scott Wehrli recognizes Constitution Week with proclamation

After the bell ringing, members of the chapter headed to Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli’s office at the Municipal Center, where he issued a proclamation from the city, recognizing Constitution Week.

“I, Scott Wehrli, mayor of the city of Naperville, do hereby proclaim Sept.17 through Sept. 23rd, 2025, as Constitution Week in the city of Naperville,” said Wehrli.

Local libraries also set up displays recognizing the celebration with a variety of books that teach about the historic document.

Hartsfield emphasized the importance of honoring and learning about the law of the land.

“We are able to vote. We are able to own property, all because over the course of time, people recognized that some things were not just, and they made adjustments to the way the courts approach things, and also to allow us our freedoms in everyday living,” said Hartsfield.

After the visit with the mayor, the group continued to Naper Elementary School for a bell-ringing ceremony. St. Raphael Parish & School also rang their bells to join in the celebration.

The day wrapped up at the Millennium Carillon, marking the end of another Constitution Day in Naperville.



