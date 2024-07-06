Fourth of July weekend fun at the 2024 Naperville Salute

The Naperville Salute is back for another year of family fun over the Fourth of July weekend at Rotary Hill.

“Today, we’re kicking off our fourth annual Naperville Salute,” said Michele Clemen, Naperville Salute Co-Chair. “We have some great entertainment, some family fun, great food vendors, and a great way to celebrate our nation’s independence, as well as honor our veterans, and active duty military men and women.”

Local food vendors throughout Rotary Hill

Naperville Salute offers a wide selection of food trucks and vendors from local restaurants.

“We have Terrell Cole with Dark Horse Pastries, we have Kona Ice, we have a new vendor this year, A Taste of Greek Food, we have Sal’s Tacos, we have John’s Ribs,” said Clemen.

Taylor Swift tribute band rocks the stage at Naperville Salute

A number of bands will take the stage throughout the weekend at Rotary Hill.

“Tonight, we’re really excited for Burning Red, which is a tribute to Taylor (Swift),” said Clemen. “We have a regional band, Smart Mouth, they’ve not played in the Chicagoland area before, so we’re excited to hear them on Sunday afternoon.”

Naperville Salute’s Family-Fun Zone features activities for everyone.

“Once you’re inside Rotary Hill, all of the family activity is free,” Clemen said. “We have face painting, balloon making, bracelets, tie-dyeing, all kinds of kids crafts. We have a magician, we have exotic reptiles.”

Salute benefits area veterans in need

The event was organized by Naperville Responds for Veterans and Naperville Salute Charitable Organization, as a fundraiser for area veterans.

“Naperville Responds for Veterans is a 501(c)3 organization,” said Dan Jurjovec President of Naperville Responds for Veterans. “We take care of essential home improvement and modifications for veterans in need. We’re 90-plus percent efficient with our donation dollars getting directly to veterans that we serve. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together, and any net proceeds that come out of the event are directed to Naperville Responds for Veterans by (Naperville) Salute (Charitable) Organization.”

Third annual Ruck March on Sunday

Sunday’s Naperville Salute festivities kick off with a Ruck March at 10 a.m.

“This is our third Ruck March that we’ve done,” said Clemen. “It’s roughly a five-mile walk with a weighted pack. It’s about camaraderie and participating in this walk, similar to what our troops do through their training.”

Naperville Salute tickets available now

Naperville Salute runs until 10 p.m. on Friday, July 5, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.

A full list of times, activities, bands, and ticket information and pricing, are available on the Naperville Salute website.

“I think the Naperville community is a very patriotic community, and I love seeing our community come together to celebrate our nation’s independence,” said Clemen. “But more importantly, honor our military men and women and those who have sacrificed so much for us.”

