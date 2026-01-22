Francesca’s closing Naperville, all stores

Women’s boutique clothing store Francesca’s is shutting down shop nationwide.

Inventory reportedly to be liquidated

According to fashion industry trade journal Women’s Wear Daily, the chain is liquidating its inventory and closing all of its locations, including the downtown Naperville Francesca’s at 25 W. Jefferson Ave.

Francesca’s started as a single boutique in Houston, Texas, in 1999 and has since expanded to more than 450 shops, including roughly a dozen in Illinois, as well as an online store. Its offerings include women’s clothing, jewelry, and accessories.

Previous financial hardship

The business has faced some reported financial struggles, with several sources, including WWD, noting the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and was sold in February 2021 to TerraMar Capital’s affiliate Francesca’s Acquisition LLC for $18 million.

Francesca’s closing after 15 years in Naperville

Downtown Naperville Alliance Executive Director Katie Wood confirmed the closure with NCTV17, saying Francesca’s Naperville store has been in business for at least 15 years. She adds that she does not know of a closing date at this time. In the meantime, the Naperville location recently put ads on its storefront for 10 to 30% off all items.

