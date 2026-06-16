Free concerts, sculptures celebrate America’s 250th at College of DuPage

Free summer concerts are back this season at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage.

The Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series celebrates both America’s 250th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the arts center, known as the MAC. The series is set to include nine shows from July 8 to Aug. 23.

Concerts start at 7:30 p.m. at 425 Fawell Blvd., and new this year, there will be a designated area for anyone enjoying a picnic during the shows.

Lakeside Pavilion Free Outdoor Summer Series schedule

Wednesday, July 8: Chicago Brass Band

Thursday, July 9: New Philharmonic

Wednesday, July 15: C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band

Thursday, July 16: Electric Avenue — The 80s MTV Experience

Wednesday, July 22: Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring

Thursday, July 23: The Barricade Boys

Thursday, July 30: Uptown

Thursday, Aug. 6: Rhinestone Cowgirls

Sunday, Aug. 23: The MAC’s 40th Anniversary Festival runs from noon to 5 p.m., featuring the 1980s dance party band Sixteen Candles. The afternoon celebration will also include art, face painting, mural painting, and food trucks. Consistent with the rest of the summer concert series, festival admission is free.

Concert details

The pavilion opens 90 minutes before each scheduled concert, and concessions will be for sale. Guests are allowed to bring picnics to eat in a designated area separate from the main central lawn, which will be reserved for seating only. On the main lawn area, large blankets, coolers, tables, grills, umbrellas, wagons, picnic baskets, and outside alcohol are not allowed.

All concerts are scheduled to take place outdoors, but in the event of weather issues, shows will be moved indoors to the Belushi Performance Hall within the MAC.

Audience members are encouraged to bring a donation of nonperishable food items to benefit the Glen House Food Pantry and College of DuPage Student Fuel Pantry.

250th anniversary art exhibit: ‘Walking With Giants’

Along with the concerts, the MAC and the Cleve Carney Museum of Art are celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday in another way — with a free, accessible art exhibition “celebrating American artistic achievement,” the arts centers said in a news release.

The exhibit — called “Walking With Giants” features 10 “larger-than-life painted silhouette sculptures developed with community input and created by contemporary artists.”

Guests can find the sculptures along a walkable route near the MAC and across the College of DuPage campus, on display until October. 18.

Featured image photo courtesy of the MAC

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