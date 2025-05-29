Fresh fitness equipment, playground coming to Meadow Glens

New fitness stations and playground equipment are on their way to Meadow Glens Park this construction season as part of Naperville Park District’s capital improvements.

The park board of commissioners recently approved contracts to buy the new equipment for a total of $268,143, saying both the fitness facilities and play equipment are due for replacement.

The webpage for the park at 1303 Muirhead Ave. — located just south of 75th Street and west of Wehrli Road — shows designs for both the new playground and fitness stations. These updated features will join the softball fields, picnic shelters and basketball courts also at the park.

New workout equipment coming to Meadow Glens trail

Kompan, Inc. is providing the equipment to replace all six fitness stations along the trail at Meadow Glens for $120,000.

The fitness stations last were replaced in 2012, according to a park board memo. When new ones are installed this summer, they will be placed on top of accessible surfacing that can be used by people of all abilities.

Stations will include a leg press, chest press and arm pull-down, a sit-up bench, a suspension trainer and magnetic kettlebells. Two recumbent bikes also will be included for visitors to ride at the playground.

New play equipment for eight parks this year

New playground equipment for Meadow Glens will come from BCI Burke Company, LLC, for $148,143.

The park district replaces play equipment on a roughly 15-year cycle, said Eric Shutes, director of planning, but structures at individual parks can be swapped out at shorter or longer intervals depending on wear and tear.

Meadow Glens is one of eight parks slated to get new playgrounds this year. Also on the list are Columbia Commons, Kroehler Park, Polo Club Park, Rosehill Farms Park, West Greens, White Eagle Park, and Willow Gate Square, Shutes said.

Before each playground replacement, Shutes said the park district seeks bids for a contractor to receive delivery of the equipment and install it.

Public helps choose equipment

Neighborhood residents who completed park district surveys got to provide input on equipment selection for both the fitness stations and the playground. Commissioners praised this practice for its inclusion of the public and consideration of resident feedback.

The park district anticipates the work at Meadow Glens to be largely complete by this fall. The park webpage lists the anticipated construction schedule as July through September.

