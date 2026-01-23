Frostbite happens fast in current conditions, Endeavor Health warns

Experts with Endeavor Health are urging those going outside in these chilly conditions, even if just for a brief bit, to bundle up.

Frostbite, they say, can set in as soon as five minutes, depending on just how cold it is. Other factors can come into play as well.

“Skin that is wet and exposed to wind will freeze quicker than skin that is dry and has some shelter, ” said Dr. Bilal Khan, an ER physician with Endeavor Health Edward Hospital. “Persons with poor circulation (elderly, diabetics, tobacco users, alcoholics, persons with significant heart disease) will suffer tissue damage before others.”

Early signs of frostbite

Early signs include red or white skin, a stinging, prickling, or burning sensation, or numbness.

If left untreated, frostbite can have severe consequences, including:

Destruction of tissue

Deep damage of muscles, blood vessels, and bones

Chronic pain

Nerve damage

Infection

Do’s and don’ts if you experience symptoms

So what should or shouldn’t you do if you experience such symptoms, according to doctors at Endeavor?

They say do stop what you’re doing immediately and rush inside someplace warm.

Do not ignore symptoms.

Once inside, do change into dry, warm clothing and submerge the affected areas in warm water. Do not use hot water.

Do head to the emergency room right away if you think you have frostbite. Do not hesitate.

Hypothermia is also common

Another condition to be mindful of during this deep chill is hypothermia.

Hypothermia is a medical emergency where the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, causing its core temperature to drop below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s often a result of prolonged exposure to cold, wet, and/or windy conditions.

Symptoms include:

Severe shivering

Confusion

Slurred speech

Shallow breathing

“Once [the body] starts losing more heat than it can generate, and the core temperature drops to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the body’s metabolism slows down,” said Dr. Khan. “This starts effecting function of several organs, including the brain, placing this person in imminent danger if not found and warmed. As the core temperature continues to drop lower into the 80’s, it can cause life-threatening changes to heart and lung tissue. Chances of survival continue to worsen if not rescued.”

Prevention is best

And the best practice experts say? Avoiding frostbite and hypothermia altogether by:

Layering up

Staying hydrated

Covering your extremities, including ears, face, and hands

Doubling up with two pairs of socks

Keeping dry with a heavy coat that repels water, ski pants, and boots

Avoiding drinking alcohol or caffeine

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!