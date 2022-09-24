Fundraisers To Support Two Naperville Saints Players Whose Fathers Died

The Naperville Saints football family is coming together in support of two of their players whose fathers died within a two week span. Both the Hanslik family and Giannone family suffered a loss, and the team is rallying to help raise funds in their time of need.

TD For Two

Tonight the group will be holding a block party fundraiser for the Giannone family. Eighth grader Dom is a player on Coach Colasante’s team. The Sunday after his father passed, he recorded his first kickoff touchdown, as the crowd cheered him on. This evening they’re showing their support through the “TD for Two” block party: recognizing Dom, that touchdown, and his jersey number #2. The family-friendly event held at 540 S. Wright Street in Naperville from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pizza from Dark Horse Catering will be sold at the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s served while supplies last.

Also at the event will be Naperville Saints bracelets available for purchase. Proceeds from those sales will also go toward the cause. More information about tonight’s fundraiser can be found on the Naperville Saints website.

Lou Malnati’s on Monday

Then on Monday, September 26, the group will be will holding a pizza fundraiser at two Lou Malnati’s locations. The one at Lou Malnati’s Naperville at 131 West Jefferson Avenue will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The second, at Lou Malnati’s Ninety-Fifth, at 2879 West 95th Street, will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 20% of all sales from both sites will go to support the Hanslik family. Those ordering in-house, carryout or delivery just need to mention the fundraiser to kick in for the cause.

Direct Donations

Direct donations are also being accepted by the group through Venmo at @Naperville_Saints, or by check.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

