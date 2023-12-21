Get ready to roll at the Rothermel Family Skate Facility in Naperville

The Naperville Park District invites all to get ready to roll as they open their newly renovated Rothermel Family Skate Facility on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Upgrades to skate facility include new “bowl” design

The site, located along the Riverwalk near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and West Street, had previously been known as the Centennial Park Skate Facility. Due to wear and tear, the park district decided it needed an upgrade. Work on the project began in July of this year.

The site now boasts an in-ground concrete skate park with a “bowl” design. It also has more accessibility, along with some new features.

The park district noted that this offers a nice contrast to its other skating facility, Frontier Skate Park, which has above-ground ramps for more of a street-style experience.

Renovations assisted by donation from Rothermel family

The renovations were made possible in part thanks to a $120,000 grant from the Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation. As part of that grant, the park district gave the site its new name.

This isn’t the first time the Rothermel family has donated to the district. They also pitched in a $100,000 grant to help build six pickleball courts on the east side of Frontier Sports Complex, which were completed in the spring of 2023. That site was accordingly named the Rothermel Family Pickleball Courts.

“The Naperville Park District is incredibly grateful for the Rothermel family’s generosity,” said Naperville Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson in a news release. “Their continued support demonstrates their belief in the importance of community recreation opportunities, which are well aligned with the Park District’s mission.”

Though the site opens today, there will also be an official ribbon-cutting for the skate facility planned for spring of 2024.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Park District

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!