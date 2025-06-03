Giant duck sculptures make a big splash in downtown Naperville

Giant ducks flocked into downtown Naperville on Monday morning to make a splashy start to summer.

18 duck sculptures were installed throughout the downtown area, all painted by local artists, each with a different theme.

“We have a disco duck that people will have to check out that’s very shiny. We have one that’s covered in fruit, which is really neat, by the Main Street Promenade. They’re all incredible,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

All the ducks are sponsored by local businesses and organizations, and some showcase what the businesses are all about. People can track down the ducks using an online map from the DNA and vote for their favorite duck online.

Downtown Naperville Alliance introduces duck scavenger hunt

While checking out the big ducks, residents can also take part in the new scavenger hunt for mini rubber ducks hidden inside more than 40 businesses.

To see the participating businesses, residents can access the scavenger hunt form on the DNA website.

Those who find at least 20 ducks and mail their form to the DNA office will be entered into a drawing to win a prize.

Riverwalk Duck Race returns this year

To go along with this year’s sculpture theme, making a comeback is the Riverwalk Duck Race hosted by the DNA on Friday. To enter the race, ducks can be purchased on the DNA website, with proceeds going toward the Naperville Riverwalk Foundation.

The winner of the duck race will win $1,981, representing the year the Riverwalk was founded.

Wood said the “quack”-tivities offer an exciting time for downtown visitors during the summer.

“I think the community would miss it if we didn’t do these, so it’s just a fun thing we put out in June, July and August, and it just brings people downtown to enjoy these and hopefully enjoy our businesses too,” she said.

