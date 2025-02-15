Giving from the heart Fry Family YMCA hosted blood drive

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Fry Family YMCA held a blood drive Thursday morning in partnership with Illinois Senator Laura Ellman. More than 40 people signed up to donate, with many others walking in throughout the morning to give blood.

“We’re always behind the eight ball when it comes to having blood. So I encourage everybody who can to donate blood because we’re always on the cusp of a shortage,” said Ellman.

Ongoing blood shortage

Recently, the winter weather has caused a decline in blood donations, according to the American Red Cross. This week alone, the group says, there have been more than 100 blood drives canceled across the country due to severe weather conditions.

Local Physician’s Assistant Karen Petracek donates blood

Local Physician’s Assistant Karen Petracek did her part as a donor on Thursday, saying her firsthand experience working in healthcare motivated her to give back.

“I work in pediatric surgery. And so a lot of those patients need blood every day. Blood platelets. So I know there’s a great need, so I figured I might as well help out,” said Petracek.

Thursday’s event included traditional donations as well as “power red donations” – in which certain blood types can give twice the amount of red blood cells in one sitting.

These donors give concentrated units of red blood cells that can be given to trauma patients, newborns, and anyone suffering from blood loss.

No matter the type of donor, the Red Cross encourages all to come out, offering a $15 e-gift card through the end of the month to those who do.

“When you donate blood, you are saving lives. So this is really important and a good thing to do,” said Ellman.

Reported by Anulika Ochuba