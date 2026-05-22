Guzman y Gomez closes U.S. restaurants, including Naperville location

Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen announced on Friday that it would be leaving the U.S. market and shutting down its Chicago-area restaurants immediately.

A press release from the business said it had not met financial thresholds it had hoped for in the U.S. market, stating, “Notwithstanding the progress made by the team on brand and guest experience, the financial performance of the US business has not been acceptable and is not meeting targeted hurdles.”

Naperville had been site for first U.S. Guzman y Gomez location

The sites closing include the Naperville location at 1519 N. Naper Blvd., which was the company’s first restaurant to open in the U.S., more than 6 years ago.

The fast-casual restaurant had also announced plans last summer for a second Naperville location, at 844 S. Route 59. Construction for that venue was already underway, with banners on site noting a fall 2026 opening. It is not yet clear what will become of that property.

Its other U.S. locations were all in the Chicagoland area, including sites in Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Bucktown, and Evanston.

Gratitude to staff and customers

The restaurant shared with the public on its website, “After six years of burritos and big dreams in Chicagoland, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our US restaurants.”

The statement offered thanks to its team, and remarked of the restaurant’s guests, “you chose us, and we never took that for granted.”

In closing, the statement said, “If you’re ever in Australia, Singapore or Japan, come find us – we’ll have your favs waiting for you.”

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