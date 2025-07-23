Guzman y Gomez planning second Naperville location

Five years ago, an Australian-based company began importing its successful line of Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurants into the U.S. with Naperville being host to the original location.

Fast forward five years, and Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen has expanded to six additional communities within metropolitan Chicago, and plans for further locations — including a second Naperville store — are on the horizon.

Company representatives went before the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, July 16, and outlined plans for the second local store, alongside the existing eateries in Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Des Plaines, Evanston, and Schaumburg.

Details behind the second Naperville location

Michael Klingl of JSD Professional Services Inc. represented Guzman y Gomez U.S. at the recent meeting with commissioners. He delved into details associated with the project, which is planned on an outlot space within the Fox River Commons shopping center.

Guzman y Gomez is slated to occupy a parcel at 844 S. Route 59. The shuttered Stacks restaurant building currently occupies the parcel and is slated for demolition, meaning Guzman y Gomez will construct a new 2,668-square-foot freestanding facility.

The new building proposal includes a single drive-thru lane and a 24-seat patio area for customers looking to enjoy their south-of-the-border cuisine on-site. Building materials, based on the proposal, include painted brick and metal accents.

“We’ve worked extensively with staff to ensure that it is meeting all requirements of the ordinance and any kind of aesthetic needs that have been pointed out to us,” Klingl said.

Other improvements to the surrounding area are also planned with the refresh, including an expansion of an existing bike and pedestrian pathway near the site.

‘Prosperous beginnings’ for company’s U.S. expansion in Naperville

Klingl said Naperville was a logical community to open a second location as further U.S. expansion is part of the company’s goals.

“They’ve enjoyed the prosperous beginnings here,” he said.

Jason Trombley, Guzman y Gomez’s head of U.S. development, said he believes the new restaurant in southern Naperville will complement the existing store on the city’s north end at 1519 N. Naper Blvd.

The current Naperville location is generating about $42,000 per week in revenue, Trombley said, and company goals are in place to more than double that dollar figure in the years ahead.

“I think we will, as soon as the brand awareness catches on and people learn to love us, and we do a better job of promoting our food and our people,” Trombley said. “We strive to do that every day.”

Commissioners share enthusiasm for new location

Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission gave the Fox River store a favorable recommendation, and the proposal is advancing to the decision-making city council for a vote at an upcoming meeting.

Commissioner Derek McDaniel said he has been a fan of the restaurant concept, pointing out one particular menu item.

“I have to say, you have the best breakfast burritos in Naperville — not just Naperville, but Illinois,” McDaniel said to the company representatives. “I’ve personally been to a number of your grand openings, believe it or not.”

McDaniel also said he believes the company is poised for further success at the new high-profile location within Naperville.

“We’ve all lived in this town long enough to know that the businesses in that area, right along 59, do an incredible job,” McDaniel said.

Commissioner Whitney Robbins, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission, also gave the proposal high marks.

“I think the plan that was presented was excellent,” Robbins said. “I agree — the breakfast is fantastic. I am excited about that location, with everything that’s going on over there.”

