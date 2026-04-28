Hayden Panettiere to sign memoir at Naperville event

“Nashville” and “Heroes” star Hayden Panettiere will be coming to Naperville for a book signing event for her new memoir.

The actress will appear at Anderson’s Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m., to sign copies of “This is Me: A Reckoning.”

Reflecting on the pressures of growing up in the public eye

The book is a reflection of Panettiere’s long history in show business, having gotten her first job in a commercial at 11 months old, and what it was like to have her career unfold in the public eye.

She writes about the pressures and scrutiny that came along with her fame, and the “lifequakes” — traumatic experiences such as postpartum depression, domestic abuse, addiction and recovery, and loss — which disrupted her sense of self and forced her to rebuild it.

Book signing and photo line event only

Panettiere’s appearance at Anderson’s will be a signing and photo line only, with no presentation. Those registered will receive a copy of “This is Me,” and are allowed to get just one book signed by the author.

Posed photos with Panettiere will be taken with the attendee’s camera by Anderson’s staff.

Space for the event is limited, with preregistration required through the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Image courtesy: Grand Central Publishing

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