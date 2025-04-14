Health care building on Aurora Avenue in Naperville purchased for $16.3M

A former grocery store turned health care facility near the Naperville public safety campus now has a new owner, but will continue operating as usual.

JLL Income Property Trust announced this month the purchase of Naperville Medical Center — the home of sole tenant Advocate Outpatient Center — at 1508 Aurora Ave. for roughly $16.3 million.

Once a grocer, now a health care center in Naperville

The 39,500-square-foot space is a one-story building designed in an urban farmhouse style and originally built in 2014 as Westmont grocer Standard Market’s second location.

Advocate Health Care converted the space to a health care center beginning in 2020 after the 2019 closure of Standard Market. And by spring 2022, the facility was offering lab and X-ray services as well as cardiology, primary care, ear, nose and throat services, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other types of care.

Advocate Health Care’s website now lists these and other specialties among a dozen types of patient services available at the facility today.

New owner increasing investments in health care properties

The facility’s new owner, JLL Income Property Trust, said Advocate Outpatient Center will remain in place as the only tenant, while the ownership firm manages the building as part of its investments in health care-focused real estate.

Health care investments totaling $605 million across 23 properties make up roughly 10% of JLL’s $6.6 billion portfolio, the company said in a media release.

“Naperville Medical Center is located in an affluent region of a thriving medical outpatient submarket, making it an extremely attractive investment for us,” said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. “With strong fundamentals and growing demand in the health care sector due to an aging population, this opportunity aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring high-quality medical outpatient properties in target markets.”

Swaringen said JLL plans to “take advantage of more opportunities like this one in 2025.”

