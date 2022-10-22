Heavy Police Presence at Best Western Hotel In Naperville

BREAKING NEWS: There is a heavy police presence at the Best Western on the corner of Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard in Naperville. Police report this is an active scene and are re-routing traffic.

We will provide more information on the story as it develops.

UPDATE: “The Naperville Police responded to a report of an armed subject in a hotel room in the 1600 Block of Naperville-Wheaton road. This required utilizations of numerous resources and the situation has been resolved peacefully with a person in custody after some negotiations.”- NPD

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.