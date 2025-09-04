Heinen’s in Naperville set to open on Wednesday

The Naperville Heinen’s Grocery Store, located at 1244 E Chicago Ave., is set to open on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Heinen’s comes to Naperville

Community members can soon shop the store’s signature fresh departments, which include meats, seafood, and Midwest-grown produce. The 46,000 square-foot building will also feature traditional grocery items such as dairy products and dry and frozen goods.

Other sections include a bakery, specialty cheese shop, wellness department, and flower market.

Guests 21 and older will also be able to try wine by the glass or draft beer as they shop, while all customers can enjoy tacos, bowls, and more, with both indoor and outdoor seating available.

The Naperville Heinen’s will offer delivery services and free curbside pickup through its website or app.

Heinen’s currently operates 19 locations in northeast Ohio and four in Illinois, with the Naperville location marking its fifth in the state.

The Naperville store will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Heinen’s joins the redeveloped Eagle Street Plaza shopping center, alongside McAlister’s Deli, which opened in early August.

