Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rolling Into Naperville October 22

Local Hello Kitty lovers, take note! The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be rolling into Naperville on Saturday, October 22.

Naperville Stop Part of 2022 Tour

The pink café on wheels will be coming through town as part of its 2022 tour across the United States. Fans of the famous feline can stop by to pick up some exclusive treats and some keepsakes for their collection.

Some of the Hello Kitty items offered at the rolling shop will be a glass mug with sprinkle handle, coin bank, lunchbox, lavender t-shirt, canvas tote, rainbow thermos, cookie sets, plush toys, and giant Hello Kitty Café chef cookies.

Where To Find It

The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be parked in downtown Naperville right by the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Main Street, near Lululemon, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. One quick note, the truck does not accept cash, so have a credit card or debit card on hand.

About The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

The special pink truck has been in service since October 2014. It was launched by Sanrio, the company behind the Hello Kitty brand, and was its first food-related venture. Two Hello Kitty Café trucks have made their way across the U.S. to date, racking up visits to more than 100 cities. After the truck leaves Naperville, it will be heading out to Louisville, KY, for a stop there on October 29. You can track its full schedule on the Sanrio website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!