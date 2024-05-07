‘High end’ tattoo studio planned for Naperville business center. Venture Tattoo Studio is an appointment-only tattoo studio geared toward such disparate clientele as professional athletes and police officers has been proposed for a unit within the Fort Hill Business Center in Naperville.

Details of the tattoo artist behind the planned business and the local shop’s operations plans were shared with the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, May 1.

Commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to a conditional-use permit for the business proposal, which is necessary under municipal code. The decision-making city council will act on the permit at an upcoming meeting.

An upscale establishment

Erin Gallagher, a spokeswoman for Venture Tattoo Studio said the business defies the negative stereotypes around tattoo shops.

“When we’re talking about body art and tattoo studios or tattoo parlors of any sort, the standard allows for a mediocre kind of business and, potentially, an undesirable level of business,” Gallagher said of a potential pratfall within the city’s conditional-use permitting process.

In terms of owner Naperville resident Eris Qesari’s vision for the operation, which would be located in a unit at 424 Fort Hill Drive, Gallagher said, “What we are bringing to the city … is a high-end, quality business with a history of success, a history of cleanliness, a history of respect for the community and cooperation.”

Quesari and his Venture Tattoo Studio business has been tested elsewhere in the Chicago area. He currently has a studio in operation in Oak Park, and Naperville would be his second location.

In a further attempt to disconnect Quesari and Venture Tattoo Studio from past perceptions of such businesses, Gallagher touched on the operating plan, which would be on an appointment-only basis with no walk-in traffic.

“There will be no gang tattoos, there will be no drug dealer tattoos or anything of that nature,” Gallagher said. “Many of his clients are private citizens. Some of them are public figures, some of them are professional athletes. Some of them are veteran heroes, firefighters and police officers. These are the clientele that we will be bringing to Naperville.”

‘Demonstrates a need’

At the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recent public hearing on the granting of a conditional-use permit for Venture Tattoo Studio, a question on the number of existing tattoo shops within Naperville was raised.

Community Planner Adam Beaver said he was unaware of any in operation, and Gallagher also weighed in on the question.

“There are none, if I may answer, within the city limits,” she said. “There are none even close to here. This definitely demonstrates a need for body art in your community.”

Quesari reportedly is planning to open a second location in Naperville to be close to home.

“We’re talking about someone who is deciding to come home and have a second location so he can be closer to his wife and his children so that he can have his private clientele on an appointment basis,” Gallagher said.

Naperville Police officer gives recommendation

James Kotowski, an officer with the Naperville Police Department, offered a full-throated endorsement of Quesari and his planned second business within the city in a letter that was included in the application materials. Kotowski is a customer of Quesari’s.

“The way I’ve seen Eris run a professional shop and treat his clients, he fits the Naperville way,” Kotowski wrote. “I would 100% recommend him. I can’t stress enough that it’s warming to see good people here, and Eris would give the shirt off his back — an overall great human being.”

Commissioners had no objections to the proposal before giving their affirmative recommendation.

“I don’t have any objections,” said commissioner Manas Athanikar, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission. “I think everything you presented makes sense.”

Commissioner Derek McDaniel said he believed the addition of Quesari to Naperville’s business community would be a positive.

“I have some body art myself,” McDaniel said. “Really, I am supportive; I think it’s a fantastic idea.”

