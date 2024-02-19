Hoppy Easter comes to Safety Town in late March

An egg-cellent Easter celebration is coming to Naperville Safety Town, 1320 Aurora Ave., next month.

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club (NJWC) is holding its annual Hoppy Easter event on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hop into the Easter season

Upon entrance, all kids will receive a goody bag filled with plastic eggs.

Hopping down Safety’s Town’s bunny trail, families will get a chance to take part in “interactive movement opportunities,” shop from local vendors, and even get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

The Juniorettes will also offer Easter Bunny ears for $2 each.

Tickets for Hoppy Easter

Tickets are $15 per family online and $20 per family for walk-ups. The event will go on rain or shine.

Attendees are asked to bring one non-perishable food item each to benefit Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

For more information about Hoppy Easter, or to purchase tickets for the event, visit the NJWC website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!