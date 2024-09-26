House fire in Naperville causes $15K in damages

A house fire in Naperville on Wednesday caused about $15,000 in damages, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire contained to exterior of home

Fire crews responded to the scene at the single-family home on the 4300 block of Clearwater Lane shortly after 2:30 p.m., after getting a call from a bystander who reported seeing something on fire on the outside of the home.

Once firefighters arrived, they discovered smoke coming from the side of the house. After helping one resident out of the home, they used a hose line to battle the fire. No fire spread to the inside of the home. Crews got the exterior fire under control within a few minutes, remaining on scene for another half hour to make sure it was completely out.

Cause of house fire still under investigation

No one was injured during the fire. The building was determined to be habitable. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

