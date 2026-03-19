Housing plan outlined for Nokia site, months after data center denial  

A 262-home subdivision could take root at the site of the former Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, property in Naperville that has been under the microscope the past six months. The latest proposal comes on the heels of January’s denial of a proposed data center that drew widespread public comment.

Project representative says they heard the will of the community

A representative with property owner and petitioner Franklin 1960 Lucent Lane LLC went before the city council at its Wednesday, March 18, meeting and outlined a preliminary proposal for a residential development at the site, which is near the I-88 corridor.

“As disappointed as we were with the decision on the data center proposal, the property owner’s No. 1 priority has always been, and continues to be now more urgently than ever, to put this property to its highest and best use under the city’s zoning regulations,” said Peter Friedman with the Chicago-based law firm of Elrod Friedman LLP, who represents the petitioner.

Based on details shared during his presentation before the council, Friedman outlined plans for the project, which would consist of medium-density, single-family homes. The current proposal, he said, calls for a mix of 60% rowhomes of varying widths, with the remaining 40% being townhomes. An HOA would be created under the proposal to maintain common areas.

Pulte Homes, which is behind a number of residential projects in Naperville, could be the developer for this subdivision proposal if plans proceed.

“The owner cast a wide net and sought proposals from many acclaimed residential developers, specifically with Naperville experience, almost immediately after your Jan. 20th meeting,” Friedman said to the council.

Speaking from the perspective of the petitioner, Friedman said time is of the essence in finding a permanent plan for the former Nokia site.

“To put it bluntly, we simply do not have the luxury of another failed zoning entitlement process, and the time and expense that would entail,” Friedman said.

The preliminary discussion at the recent council meeting was merely for the purposes of soliciting feedback. City Attorney Michael DiSanto outlined the still-tentative nature of the discussions as the agenda item was taken up, noting none of the comments at this point should be viewed as binding.

“This preview process is the same informal mechanism that city council previously used for the Naper Commons project, and is at times used in other communities for complex developments,” DiSanto said. “It is intended to allow the council and the public to provide early input so the owner does not expend further resources on a proposal that may not align with the city’s vision.”

Residents praise revised plans for Naperville Nokia site

The council heard from three residents at the meeting, all with favorable plans on the basic premise of the proposal presented.

“The shift away from a data center, toward a residential proposal, reflects meaningful engagement, and that matters,” said resident Clara Lambert, who lives in the nearby Danada Woods subdivision. “It shows a willingness to be responsive to the people who live here, and are directly impacted.”

Priya Vincent, who also lives nearby within Naper Commons, also spoke favorably of the plans and the process this latest go-around is taking in this early stage in the process.

“Supporting this proposal isn’t a change of heart; it’s a continuum of the same principles that I always stood on,” Vincent said. “This land should be used to strengthen the surrounding neighborhood.”

Several of the speakers, including Marilyn Schweitzer, suggested a mixed-use component to allow some type of small retail establishment that would serve residents in the immediate area.

“This area of Naperville has no such amenities,” Schweitzer said. “Grocery, drug, and convenience stores are all pretty much required driving. Children can’t even walk for a treat with friends anywhere. Small, convenience retail areas don’t need much space.”

Council also praises process and offers feedback

At face value, a number of councilmembers weighed in during the preliminary discussion and also gave favorable feedback to the plans outlined.

“I appreciate the process, and where we’re at right now,” Councilman Patrick Kelly said. “I think this is what the neighborhood was looking for — the surrounding communities and the majority of the council — so I think we’re on a good path here.”

Councilman Ian Holzhauer presented an idea he described as a no-cost “win-win” for the community and developers that would reflect Naperville’s rich history — a street naming program that could potentially tie into this and other future developments.

“This wouldn’t be mandatory … but it’s a signal from council that it is a priority, and developers, when they’re looking for names, could have a meaningful set of options,” Holzhauer said. “It creates an opportunity to recognize contributions across civic, cultural, and professional life, and one that’s more inclusive of women, diverse communities, and newer Napervillians.”

Councilman Ashfaq Syed also revisited the discussion surrounding affordable, or workforce, housing in an era when housing prices have been on the rise.

“A lot of youngsters — they cannot afford to live in Naperville,” Syed said. “Maybe, you know, you can think of doing something special for workforce people.”

With the recent round of feedback in play, the petitioner could bring their proposal to the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission in the near future to begin the formal review and approval process.

Image courtesy: Pulte Homes

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