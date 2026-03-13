How AEDs are saving lives when every second counts

When one’s heart suddenly stops beating, cutting off blood flow to the brain and vital organs, the first two minutes, medical experts say, can mean the difference between life and death.

Risk factors for cardiac arrest

Dr. Aman Ali, a cardiologist with the Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, says patients with a variety of underlying heart conditions can be at greater risk for cardiac arrest.

“Patients that have heart disease, valvular disease or any rhythm issues are susceptible to having a cardiac arrest. So it can happen in the setting of the hospital or can happen outside,” Ali said.

What are AEDs?

That’s why tools like Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, are so important, he says. These portable devices analyze a person’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, deliver a shock to restore it.

“The AED has made a big impact in getting treatment to people sooner and increasing their survival,” said Dr. Ali. “They can actually increase survival to about 60%.”

The device is designed so even the average person, with no medical training, can use it.

“You have clear instructions of where it needs to go,” said Dr. Ali. “You’re easily able to open it up, clearly marks which is to the upper right and one to the lower left. And then the center pads.”

From there, the device will determine if the heart needs to be shocked back into rhythm or not and will talk the user through additional instructions.

Finding the nearest device

Many public places now keep AEDs on site, and apps like PulsePoint can help people locate the nearest one in an emergency.

According to city officials, there are more than 260 units in Naperville registered on the app, which can also be used to alert CPR-trained volunteers within a 12-block radius when a cardiac arrest is reported.

Taking action

Doctors say the most important step is simply taking action.

“Recognizing if you have the ability to do CPR and getting something like an AED can help the survivability of somebody that has a possible cardiac arrest event,” said Dr. Ali.

Local groups like the Naperville Fire Department, Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary Club are working to make the city a “cardiac conscious community,” which includes making AEDs accessible to more businesses and organizations.

