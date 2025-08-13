How IPSD 204’s proposed budget meets district priorities

Before the school board votes on the 2025-26 budget in Indian Prairie School District 204, administrators broke it down — not only by the numbers, but also by priorities.

Chief School Business Official Matt Shipley laid out the top four priorities of the next budget during the board’s most recent meeting. And he explained how the $455 million spending plan achieves these objectives.

Priority 1: Adopt a sustainable and transparent budget

The proposed budget is sustainable because it is balanced, Shipley said, with revenues projected to exceed spending by $210,900.

The district achieved balance, in part, by reducing staff. The budget calls for a full-time equivalent of 3,233.5 positions — down by 10.5 positions from last year.

The district also had to adjust to account for increases in some cost categories, including electricity, transportation, health insurance and out-of-district tuition for students who need specialized schools.

Shipley said electricity costs alone are projected to rise 23%, for an increase of roughly $1 million. The district expects to spend $4 million total on electricity in 2025-26. Shipley said this is largely due to an increased demand capacity charge implemented by the electric grid manager in the northeast and midwest, and passed along to customers beginning in June. The district is beginning a LED lighting project to help decrease electric use and costs, with $20 million in funds from last fall’s bond referendum allocated to energy efficiency.

Priority 2: Stability amid uncertain revenues

Concern remains about the federal government’s potential to freeze some components of education funding, school board members said. But, as of the board’s latest meeting on Aug. 4, Shipley said no federal or state funding had been eliminated.

“We do intend to fund all current scheduled programming, even if state or federal revenue is cut,” Shipley said.

The district is ensuring sufficient reserves to act as a buffer in case of any state or federal funding changes.

Priority 3: Classroom technology and infrastructure

While maintaining reserves is important in uncertain times, Shipley said the district’s fund balance has risen to 39% of annual operating expenditures, when only 25% is required by board policy. This gives the district capacity to reallocate some reserves for a different purpose.

In the 2025-26 budget, a one-time transfer of $12.1 million from reserves is proposed to fund technology needs for classroom technology and network infrastructure. After the transfer, reserves would remain at 34% of operating expenses.

“We do believe this leaves us sufficient fund balance,” Shipley said.

Priority 4: Invest in facility improvements

During 2025-26, the district plans to spend $50 million from the recent bond referendum to improve safety, security and learning spaces at several schools. This includes funding for work on projects already underway, such as improvements to Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley high schools and work to build secure entrances at 11 elementary schools.

“We’ve been very busy with construction projects across the district,” Superintendent Adrian Talley said.

Next steps for budget approval

The school board is set to vote on the budget during its Sept. 8 meeting. This meets a deadline requiring districts to approve each year’s budget within 90 days of the start of school.

