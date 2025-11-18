How school resource officers in IPSD 204 build safety through relationships

There’s often a perception that the only thing school resource officers do is dole out punishments and enforce the law.

But nothing could be further from the truth, says Ron Wilke, Indian Prairie School District 204’s coordinator of safety, security and emergency preparedness.

In fact, school resource officers — known as SROs — are primarily relationship-builders who work to prevent violence, resolve conflicts, and create safe conditions within the schools they serve, Wilke said.

SROs handle ‘a little of everything’

Nine SROs fill these roles at the district’s 34 schools, and they joined Wilke on Monday to address the school board about the breadth of their work. Officer Ray Morris of the Aurora Police Department, the SRO at Waubonsie Valley High School, put it succinctly:

“Safety and security in the school is my main focus, and building relationships with staff and students,” Morris said.

Sgt. Michael McLean, who supervises the SROs employed by the Naperville Police Department, said these officers must be “a little of everything — police officers, teachers, counselors, mentors, role models — and they have to handle any call that comes through.”

School board members praised the SROs for all the ways they help create a positive and safe environment for students.

“You probably think of all those kids like your own,” school board member Mark Rising said. “I know you guys would do anything to protect them and make sure they stay on the right path, so thank you.”

Here are a few of the unexpected roles SROs say they fill.

SRO as teacher

Officer Jay Leonardi with the Aurora Police Department works at Metea Valley High School and isn’t afraid to step into the classroom. In fact, just last week, he said he taught several sections of criminal law, and he’s assisted with teaching government classes as well. He’s sat on a teacher/student panel and sees his role as a bridge between resources available at school, from police and in the community.

“If there’s an issue outside of school involving a student, we always notify the staff and administration so they can provide resources to the student at school,” Leonardi said.

SRO as a ‘second dad’

Officer Alonzo Hedgepeth wears his dad hat proudly while at work.

“That’s all I am in the schools is like a second dad to everybody,” he said. “I love to communicate with all of the children. The ones that have the most problems, I gravitate to the most, and they give the respect right back to me.”

Hedgepeth says this approach makes true connections and also helps solve crimes based on “helping the community, and the community helps me right back.”

SRO as prevention specialist

Wilke said all SROs in the district meet with him to develop threat assessment plans so they can work to prevent unsafe situations.

One important way this plays out is through education about the importance of firearm safety. Whenever SROs investigate a threat, they always search the home of the relevant student or family. If a weapon is found, SROs instill how crucial it is to keep it locked and secured to prevent any accidents or misuse.

SRO as recovery support

Metea Valley’s SRO Leonardi said he felt the value of the support he can provide in the example of one teen who was in the grips of a heroin addiction. Leonardi got word one day that this student had left school and was found unconscious. Officers responded and revived him with the opioid overdose antidote Narcan, allowing him to live on.

“We worked with him through the entire year, and he’s clean now, and we still have a relationship,” Leonardi said. “Some of it starts off pretty rocky, but with our involvement anything can happen.”

Photo courtesy: IPSD 204

