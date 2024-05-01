How to protect your trees from cicadas

“This is an exciting time here in Chicago where we’re experiencing the emergence of the 17-year cicada,” said Stephanie Adams, The Morton Arboretum’s plant healthcare leader. “They’re a part of our natural ecosystem, they are native insects, and so we’re not concerned about them as much as that they are emerging. They don’t have stingers, they don’t bite.”

Periodical cicadas have arrived in the Naperville area. Experts from The Morton Arboretum showed how to protect your vulnerable trees and shrubs from the breeding insects this spring.

Protect growing trees with tulle

During a presentation Tuesday morning, Arboretum staff covered multiple trees that will be a target for female cicadas, who lay their eggs inside small slits on twigs or branches.

“If you have these small trees and shrubs, you can actually protect them by taking tulle, which is the same fabric that is used to make tutus,” said Adams. “You can find it at any fabric and crafts store, and you can probably find it online as well.”

Adams says the female cicadas will lay eggs in branches as small as about an eighth-inch of a diameter, and up to about two inches in diameter.

“(Female cicadas have) a specialized organ called an ovipositor,” said Adams. “She will cut into the branch of trees and shrubs to lay her eggs inside the bark. That mechanical injury can kill small trees, branches, and twigs.”

Later this year, the eggs will hatch.

“Most people don’t see them unless they know to look for them,” said Adams. “The nymphs will dig into the soil, and they will grow and develop for the next 17 years.”

Mature trees will be able to survive the cicada event without long-term damage.

“If you’re not sure if (your tree is) a preferred host, you can go to our website,” said Adams.

Which trees should you protect?

Plant Clinic manager at The Morton Arboretum Spencer Campbell told area residents to protect any tree “you could not stand to lose.”

“The reason we are using (tulle) is because we know physical barriers work,” said Campbell. “We know that if you put this barrier on the tree or the woody plant, it will be effective. “So if you follow a few simple tips, you can protect all the trees in your home landscape, in your neighborhood.”

Campbell emphasized the importance of using the correct material to protect young trees and shrubs.

“If you use the wrong material, you can cause serious and lasting impact on trees,” said Campbell. “So we’re looking for fine mesh netting, bird netting, insect netting, no bigger than a quarter-inch across.”

Arboretum experts say the public does not need to protect trees for the annual cicadas coming in late July and early August.

The Morton Arboretum says all cicadas will complete their periodical cycle in June.

