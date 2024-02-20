Early Saturday morning, a seventeen-year-old male from Gilberts allegedly led Naperville police on a high-speed chase with speeds up to 115 miles per hour, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Crashed into Naperville Police squad cars

The incident took place at about 1:11 a.m. According to Naperville police, after the officers had surrounded the suspect’s car, he began to repeatedly crash his vehicle into the squad cars until he was able to push his way through the line and flee.

High-speed chase ends in DeKalb County

As he fled, the suspect allegedly hit a Naperville city electric box, and then led the police on a high-speed chase, until he was finally apprehended in DeKalb County.

The suspect is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and two counts of criminal damage to government supported property.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres grateful for no injured officers

“This one criminal act could have easily injured a number of our officers and placed motorists from here to DeKalb in serious danger,” said Naperville Chief Jason Arres in the news release. “I am so grateful for the health and safety of all the officers involved and for the assistance of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending this reckless individual.”

Last year, DuPage County saw increase in attempts to flee

“Last year, DuPage County saw a significant increase in the numbers of people who attempted to flee from police instead of pulling over. With the weather getting nicer and people out traveling more, law enforcement in DuPage County is determined to not have a repeat of the epidemic of fleeing and eluding we saw last year. Make no mistake, we will use every tool at our disposal, including helicopters, drones and the assistance of neighboring jurisdictions to arrest and charge anyone who attempts to flee from police. This behavior unnecessarily puts the officers involved and thousands of innocent motorists at great risk and will simply not be tolerated.” said DuPage State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

