Illumination’s 10th Year At The Morton Arboretum

Friends and family are now welcome to enter the colorful world of Illumination: Tree Lights as the Morton Arboretum celebrates a milestone year of the event.

“It’s the 10th anniversary of Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum. So, this is an especially spectacular year because everything is bigger and better and more immersive than ever before,” said Tari Marshall, head of public relations at the Morton Arboretum.

What Is Illumination?

Illumination isn’t just a run of the mill light display. Using projections, spotlights, and music, the spectacle of light and sound allows visitors to see the Arboretum in its most festive form.

“It’s a one-mile walking trail and for some that might seem long, but everyone stops along the trail. You can go into the concession tents; people stop to take pictures. We’ve got a couple of fire pits. So, it’s really an experience along the trail that takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete,” said Marshall.

Fan Favorites And New Displays

The show consists of 18 light displays. Those include fan favorites like Hug-A-Tree, Festival of Lanterns, and Ornament Hill, as well as six new displays for this milestone year.

“One of the new and most spectacular features is on Meadow Lake this year where we have towers of mirrors that move with the wind and with the water. They change color and they reflect onto the lake and it’s absolutely spectacular,” said Marshall.

There’s also a special finale in the arboretum’s recently launched Grand Garden.

Illumination will be shining bright until January 7. Tickets can be purchased on the Morton Arboretum website.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!